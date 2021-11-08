FORECAST: Incredible start to the work week

CLEVELAND — We're rebounding nicely Monday with temperatures soaring to the middle 60s by the afternoon! Enjoy the bright sunshine and warmer air Monday!

Rain chances return with a shot for isolated showers late Tuesday and Wednesday.

A pattern flip is expected closer to the end of the week when a stronger system moves into NE Ohio. It should bring the return of wet weather and much colder air.

Rain now appears to arrive Thursday evening and stick around Friday with colder air pouring in Friday.

There could even be some snowflakes mixing in with the rain by next weekend...stay tuned!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Here comes the warmth

A couple showers mid-week

Better chance for rain late Thursday

Much colder next weekend with mix possible

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: More sunshine and even warmer.| High: 67º

Tuesday: Stray showers possible late. | High: 61º

Wednesday: Few more showers. | High: 59º

Thursday: Last warm day. Rain returns late. | High: 65º

