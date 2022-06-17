FORECAST: Incredible weather settling in for the weekend

CLEVELAND — Friday's weather looks fantastic! Expect abundant sunshine all day as high pressure sneaks in from the west. Humidity will stay down as temperatures warm up to near 80 degrees. It could be a bit blustery at times during the day.

A weak trough of low pressure will arrive Friday evening. that will bring a much cooler air mass into Ohio from the north for Saturday. Saturday morning starts out in the 50s with highs only recovering back into the upper 60s to near 70 by late afternoon. We will stay dry all day. We'll call it "refreshing!"

Expect pleasant weather for Father's Day with sunshine and highs in the middle 70s.

Next week looks to get hotter again with highs in the 90s by Tuesday!

FORECAST HEADLINES

A picture-perfect Summer-like Friday

Much cooler Saturday

Looking great for Father's Day

DETAILED FORECAST:

Friday: TONS of sun with gusts to 30mph. More seasonable, drier. | High: 80º

Saturday: More sunshine, incredible. | High: 68º

Sunday: Perfect for Dad. | High: 70º

Monday: Showers possible. Seasonable | High: 78º

Tuesday: Heating up! | High: 90º

