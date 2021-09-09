FORECAST: Incredibly comfortable weather settling in

CLEVELAND — Ready for fall?! Today we get a little preview... Morning temps in the 50s, tons of sun, low humidity and afternoon highs near 70º. Feeling GREAT. Enjoy it because summer is back this weekend. After another nice Friday, temps jump back into the 80s. We're holding the 80s through much of next week with more humidity and better rain chances as we go.
Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cool 50s by sunrise
- Lower humidity
- Isolated storms this evening
- Cooler the next few days
- Warmer weekend ahead
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: A few showers and storms. | High: 70º
Friday: Sunny & mild.| High: 72º
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 80º
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. | High: 85º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter