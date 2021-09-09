FORECAST: Incredibly comfortable weather settling in

CLEVELAND — Ready for fall?! Today we get a little preview... Morning temps in the 50s, tons of sun, low humidity and afternoon highs near 70º. Feeling GREAT. Enjoy it because summer is back this weekend. After another nice Friday, temps jump back into the 80s. We're holding the 80s through much of next week with more humidity and better rain chances as we go.

Make plans to get outside and enjoy the dry and warm weather before it's gone. Days are getting shorter, nights are getting longer...

FORECAST HEADLINES

Cool 50s by sunrise

Lower humidity

Isolated storms this evening

Cooler the next few days

Warmer weekend ahead

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: A few showers and storms. | High: 70º

Friday: Sunny & mild.| High: 72º

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. | High: 80º

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer. | High: 85º

