FORECAST: Intense heat returns tomorrow before more storms roll in

CLEVELAND — Once the cold front goes by Thursday morning, we will dry out for a while with very warm & muggy temperatures persisting through Thursday afternoon. Highs should reach into the middle and upper 80s. Temps AND humidity climb over the next several days. The hottest day of Summer so far looks to be Friday with highs climbing into the middle 90s. Feels-like temps could top 100 degrees during the afternoon when you factor in the humidity!!

Strong to severe storms will be possible again late on Friday night or early on Saturday. Humidity will take a dive by the weekend, making it feel more comfortable outside.

What To Expect:



80s back Thursday

90s back Friday

Strong storms likely Friday night into Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Storms fading early, not quite as scorching. | High: 84º

Friday: Hottest of the week. More overnight strong storms. | High: 92º

Saturday: Scattered Storms. | High: 79º

Sunday: Some sun. Warm. | High: 77º

