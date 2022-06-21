FORECAST: Intense heat today, intense humidity tomorrow!

CLEVELAND — Let's talk heat. Temps are going to soar. We're on our way back into the middle 90s by the afternoon with a TON of sun.

The heat spills into Wednesday but that's it. Humidity increases as well. Late day storms will bring relief. Temps are only in the 70s Thursday before another rebound late week.

Have a fantastic week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Clearing out tonight

Hot & humid Tuesday

with sunshine all day

Few storms returning midweek

Hot again for the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Heating up! | High: 95º

Wednesday: Still hot with a few (strong) pm storms.| High: 92º

Thursday: Sun returns along with cooler temps. | High: 78º

Friday: Bright & warm, summer-like! | High: 84º

Saturday: Sunny and hot! | High: 90º

Sunday: Few PM storms. | High: 84º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: