FORECAST: Intense heat today, intense humidity tomorrow!

CLEVELAND — Let's talk heat. Temps are going to soar. We're on our way back into the middle 90s by the afternoon with a TON of sun.
The heat spills into Wednesday but that's it. Humidity increases as well. Late day storms will bring relief. Temps are only in the 70s Thursday before another rebound late week.
Have a fantastic week!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Clearing out tonight
- Hot & humid Tuesday
- with sunshine all day
- Few storms returning midweek
- Hot again for the weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
Tuesday: Heating up! | High: 95º
Wednesday: Still hot with a few (strong) pm storms.| High: 92º
Thursday: Sun returns along with cooler temps. | High: 78º
Friday: Bright & warm, summer-like! | High: 84º
Saturday: Sunny and hot! | High: 90º
Sunday: Few PM storms. | High: 84º
