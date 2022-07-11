CLEVELAND — It is a quiet and somewhat cool start to the day. However, we are cranking the heat later today! It will be much hotter today with temps around the upper 80s and low 90s.
Most of the day looks dry, but as a cold front approaches the area late on Monday/early Tuesday, scattered showers and storms will return to the area. The best chance for rain will be from 12 AM until noon on Tuesday. We will be watching for any stronger storms tonight.
Rain will end by the middle of the work week and it looks cooler than normal and drier at that time.
Heat builds in again by next weekend with a few more storms possible Sunday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Heating up again on Monday
- Few storms late Monday/early Tuesday
- Stray showers on Wednesday
- Drier & cooler by end of the week
DETAILED FORECAST:
Monday: Much warmer and more humid. Storms late.| High: 90º
Tuesday: Still warm with a few early am storms. | High: 84º
Wednesday: Stray shower possible and cooler. | High: 78º
Thursday: Cooler and drier. | High: 77º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter