CLEVELAND — It is a quiet and somewhat cool start to the day. However, we are cranking the heat later today! It will be much hotter today with temps around the upper 80s and low 90s.

Most of the day looks dry, but as a cold front approaches the area late on Monday/early Tuesday, scattered showers and storms will return to the area. The best chance for rain will be from 12 AM until noon on Tuesday. We will be watching for any stronger storms tonight.

Rain will end by the middle of the work week and it looks cooler than normal and drier at that time.

Heat builds in again by next weekend with a few more storms possible Sunday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Heating up again on Monday

Few storms late Monday/early Tuesday

Stray showers on Wednesday

Drier & cooler by end of the week



DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Much warmer and more humid. Storms late.| High: 90º

Tuesday: Still warm with a few early am storms. | High: 84º

Wednesday: Stray shower possible and cooler. | High: 78º

Thursday: Cooler and drier. | High: 77º

