FORECAST: Isolated Flakes/Drops, Along with More Clouds.

CLEVELAND — Another weak weather disturbance moves across Ohio Tuesday & Wednesday. Look for an isolated mix of rain and wet snow on Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Isolated rain showers are possible Wednesday with highs in the middle and upper 40s.

A stronger storm system will arrive on Thursday bringing steadier rain showers to the area during the day. High temperatures should reach back up into the upper 40s to near 50. Colder air drops in from the northwest Thursday night and Friday changing any rain over to scattered snow. Accumulations in the 1-3 inch range look possible by Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 30s on Saturday, but we will rebound into the upper 30s on Sunday. Highs will continue to warm as we head into the new work week, as we will top off in the mid 40s on Monday!

What To Expect:

Clouds Return

Isolated mix of snow & rain Tuesday

Isolated shower on Wednesday

Best chance for rain is Thursday

Best chance for snow is Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: More clouds, stray flake or shower, bit milder. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Isolated sprinkles. Near normal temps. | High: 49º

Thursday: Rain likely. Windy. | High: 51º

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Blustery.| High: 36º

Saturday: AM Light snow/flurries. Cold. | High: 32º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 39º

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly.| High: 45º

