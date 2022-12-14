Watch Now
FORECAST: Isolated rain today, widespread rain and WIND tonight

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:39 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 05:56:58-05

CLEVELAND — Cloudy today with isolated rain showers. Nothing too impactful but the farther west you are, plan on some wet times. Winds will begin to increase by late afternoon as high temperatures rebound up into the lower 40s.

Rainy & windy weather will arrive Wednesday night and linger through Thursday. Winds could gust above 40 miles per hour at times, especially Thursday morning.

Colder air will begin to filter in as we end the work week into next weekend, along with the chance for snow showers Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Isolated rain and breezy on Wednesday
  • Heavier, more widespread rain Wednesday night
  • Wind gusts 40+ mph Wednesday night & Thursday
  • Turning colder to end the week
  • Snow chances increase for the weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Isolated Rain Showers. | High: 43º

Thursday: Rain Showers Likely. Mix Possible. Windy! | High: 45º

Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 33º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cold. | High: 31º

