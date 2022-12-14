FORECAST: Isolated rain today, widespread rain and WIND tonight

CLEVELAND — Cloudy today with isolated rain showers. Nothing too impactful but the farther west you are, plan on some wet times. Winds will begin to increase by late afternoon as high temperatures rebound up into the lower 40s.

Rainy & windy weather will arrive Wednesday night and linger through Thursday. Winds could gust above 40 miles per hour at times, especially Thursday morning.

Colder air will begin to filter in as we end the work week into next weekend, along with the chance for snow showers Friday into the weekend.

What To Expect:

Isolated rain and breezy on Wednesday

Heavier, more widespread rain Wednesday night

Wind gusts 40+ mph Wednesday night & Thursday

Turning colder to end the week

Snow chances increase for the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Isolated Rain Showers. | High: 43º

Thursday: Rain Showers Likely. Mix Possible. Windy! | High: 45º

Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 40º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 33º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cold. | High: 31º

