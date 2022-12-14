FORECAST: Isolated rain today, widespread rain and WIND tonight

CLEVELAND — Cloudy today with isolated rain showers. Nothing too impactful but the farther west you are, plan on some wet times. Winds will begin to increase by late afternoon as high temperatures rebound up into the lower 40s.
Rainy & windy weather will arrive Wednesday night and linger through Thursday. Winds could gust above 40 miles per hour at times, especially Thursday morning.
Colder air will begin to filter in as we end the work week into next weekend, along with the chance for snow showers Friday into the weekend.
Stay connected with us.
What To Expect:
- Isolated rain and breezy on Wednesday
- Heavier, more widespread rain Wednesday night
- Wind gusts 40+ mph Wednesday night & Thursday
- Turning colder to end the week
- Snow chances increase for the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Isolated Rain Showers. | High: 43º
Thursday: Rain Showers Likely. Mix Possible. Windy! | High: 45º
Friday: Rain/Snow Possible. Colder | High: 40º
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible. Cold. | High: 33º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cold. | High: 31º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter