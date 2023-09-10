FORECAST: Isolated showers early, some sun later

CLEVELAND — HERE WE GO BROWNIES!! We are waking up to mostly cloudy skies for the majority of NE Ohio. A couple of light showers have been falling as well this morning, but we should dry out for the afternoon hours and see a little sunshine. Clouds will gradually clear from west to east throughout the day. Browns fans will enjoy highs in the lower 70s during the afternoon.

As clouds clear out, temperatures will be cooler overnight and into Monday morning. Plan for 50s and low 60s. Monday will be brighter - especially the first half of the day with slightly milder temps.

If you're wondering about temps rebounding then don't... we're staying way below average for at least a week, maybe longer. Highs will likely on be in the sixties by Wednesday through Friday!

What To Expect:



A brief AM shower for Browns Sunday

Below average temps

Decreasing clouds

Highs in the low to mid 70s

Brighter on Monday

Cooler days ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Cloudy and cool with a slim rain chance. Gradual clearing. | High: 72º

Monday: Comfortable with more sunshine. | High: 76º

Tuesday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Lake effect rain showers. | High: 65º

Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 67º

