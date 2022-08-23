Forecast: Isolated showers Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Some drier air has moved in overnight with areas of patchy dense fog. Expect improved visibility by sunrise with mostly sunny skies for many today.
A few storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon, mainly for our eastern counties, but a drier and slightly warmer weather pattern returns by the middle of the week with temperatures climbing to the 80s.
Small rain chances return by Friday afternoon and evening. Expect humid and warmer air this weekend and early next week.
What To Expect:
- Patchy morning fog
- Few storms Tuesday east
- Dry weather arrives for Wednesday
- Heating up later this week
- Few storms Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: A few more storms - especially east.| High: 80º
Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 82º
Thursday: Warmer and bright.| High: 84º
Friday: Partly cloudy. Few PM Storms| High: 81º
Saturday: Warmer & humid.| High: 83º
Sunday: Temps climb| High: 86º
