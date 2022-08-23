Watch Now
Forecast: Isolated showers Tuesday

Cleveland Weather from News 5
Posted at 5:31 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 05:35:50-04

CLEVELAND — Some drier air has moved in overnight with areas of patchy dense fog. Expect improved visibility by sunrise with mostly sunny skies for many today.

A few storms may pop up Tuesday afternoon, mainly for our eastern counties, but a drier and slightly warmer weather pattern returns by the middle of the week with temperatures climbing to the 80s.

Small rain chances return by Friday afternoon and evening. Expect humid and warmer air this weekend and early next week.

What To Expect:

  • Patchy morning fog
  • Few storms Tuesday east
  • Dry weather arrives for Wednesday
  • Heating up later this week
  • Few storms Friday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: A few more storms - especially east.| High: 80º

Wednesday: Drying out.| High: 82º

Thursday: Warmer and bright.| High: 84º

Friday: Partly cloudy. Few PM Storms| High: 81º

Saturday: Warmer & humid.| High: 83º

Sunday: Temps climb| High: 86º

