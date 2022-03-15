Watch
FORECAST: Isolated Tuesday Showers

Posted at 3:03 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 03:03:01-04

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front will slide south across Lake Erie this afternoon. Ahead of the front, our temperatures should be able to climb back up into the middle and upper 50s. We will see cooler air arrive behind this front, especially along the lake shore by late afternoon and evening.

The cool-down into Tuesday night will be brief! Temps soar into the middle 60s Wednesday and to near 70º Thursday. St. Paddy's Day is looking GREAT.

Better chance for rain is set to return by Friday and Saturday accompanied by cooler temperatures just in time for your weekend plans.

We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 am.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th
  • More clouds expected today
  • Weak front brings with isolated rain
  • Warmest weather this week expected for St. Patrick's Day
  • Better chance for rain Friday & Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: More clouds with isolated light rain showers. | High: 57º

Wednesday: Back to feeling like spring. Enjoy the warmth!| High: 65º

Thursday: Very warm with some sun! Enjoy!| High: 70º

Friday: Scattered rain showers and cooler temps. | High: 53º

Saturday: Scattered rain could mix with a few snow flakes.| High: 44º

