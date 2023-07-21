FORECAST: It's the calm AFTER the storm settling in

CLEVELAND — It's time for clean-up on the heels of a destructive line of thunderstorms. Plan on some sun, light northwest winds, comfortable temps in the 70s and lower humidity. Perfect weather for removing debris from out neighborhoods. The cleanup will take awhile.
This weekend we heat it up a bit but still don't quite get back to normal. Average highs in mid-July are in the middle 80s. We won't see that until next week. May even squeeze out a 90º day or so.
What To Expect:
- Drying out
- Clearing out
- A warm weekend
- Stray storm possible Saturday
- Few more storms next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Much cooler and more comfortable with a slim shot at a shower. | High: 75º
Saturday: Stray storms possible. | High: 79º
Sunday: Dry & warm. | High: 81º
Monday: T-showers possible. | High: 82º
Tuesday: Better shot at t-storms. | High: 83º
