Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: July feeling like July on this Friday; Hot & humid

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 04:54:02-04

CLEVELAND — The heat comes back Friday with lots of sunshine. It will be very warm & muggy with highs in the middle 80s.

More thunderstorms arrive on Saturday with a few severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Stay alert! Highs will climb up into the lower 80s.

We'll dry out quite a bit on Sunday with only a spot thunderstorm here and there. Highs again in the lower 80s.

What To Expect:

  • Hot but dry Friday
  • Steamy weekend
  • Widespread rain Saturday
  • Drying out Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Mostly sunny. warm & muggy. | High: 85º

Saturday: Scattered storms. Some could be strong. | High: 84º

Sunday: Isolated storms with summery temps. | High: 83º

Monday: A few t-storms. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Storms possible. | High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018