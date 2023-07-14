FORECAST: July feeling like July on this Friday; Hot & humid

CLEVELAND — The heat comes back Friday with lots of sunshine. It will be very warm & muggy with highs in the middle 80s.
More thunderstorms arrive on Saturday with a few severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening. Stay alert! Highs will climb up into the lower 80s.
We'll dry out quite a bit on Sunday with only a spot thunderstorm here and there. Highs again in the lower 80s.
What To Expect:
- Hot but dry Friday
- Steamy weekend
- Widespread rain Saturday
- Drying out Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Mostly sunny. warm & muggy. | High: 85º
Saturday: Scattered storms. Some could be strong. | High: 84º
Sunday: Isolated storms with summery temps. | High: 83º
Monday: A few t-storms. | High: 79º
Tuesday: Storms possible. | High: 78º
