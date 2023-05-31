FORECAST: Keeping it hot, bright and nice the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — The trend will be very warm, dry and quiet for the middle part of the week, as highs climb back into the middle & upper 80s during the afternoon.
By Friday & Saturday, inland temperatures will soar up to near 90 degrees with a lake breeze keeping Cleveland and the lakeshore communities a bit cooler.
The next minor chance for rain arrives Monday with a cold front. But, right now, those rain changes do not look robust.
What To Expect:
- More sunshine Wednesday
- Highs in the 80s
- Very warm and dry all week!
- Near 90 inland on Friday & Saturday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 87º
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 85º
Friday: Dry & warm. | High: 86º
Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 82º
Sunday: Dry & warm. | High: 79º
Monday: Isolated thunder. | High: 80º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter