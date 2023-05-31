FORECAST: Keeping it hot, bright and nice the rest of the week

CLEVELAND — The trend will be very warm, dry and quiet for the middle part of the week, as highs climb back into the middle & upper 80s during the afternoon.

By Friday & Saturday, inland temperatures will soar up to near 90 degrees with a lake breeze keeping Cleveland and the lakeshore communities a bit cooler.

The next minor chance for rain arrives Monday with a cold front. But, right now, those rain changes do not look robust.

What To Expect:



More sunshine Wednesday

Highs in the 80s

Very warm and dry all week!

Near 90 inland on Friday & Saturday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 87º

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm. | High: 85º

Friday: Dry & warm. | High: 86º

Saturday: Dry & warm. | High: 82º

Sunday: Dry & warm. | High: 79º

Monday: Isolated thunder. | High: 80º

