FORECAST: Kicking off March WARM... then much more seasonable

CLEVELAND — Wrapped up February with more warmth... making it the SECOND warmest on record with the THIRD least amount of snow. March is here now and it's looking colder. Well, after today...

Today we're bright, we're breezy and we're WARM. Even for March standards... Plan on upper 50s and 60s. So nice!

Rain showers return this evening as the cold comes rushing back into Ohio. Temps drop into the 30s overnight and most of us won't even make it back to 40 through the day. The chill lingers into Friday also with much better rain chances. Plan on snow flakes early Friday followed by quite a bit of afternoon rain.

Stay connected with the News5 Weather Team!

What To Expect:

Nice, bright and breezy today

Colder Thursday

Watching a late week winter storm

Looks like rain and wind for us Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Bright & breezy with a few late day rain showers.| High: 59º

Thursday: Colder with a slim shot at a shower.| High: 39º

Friday: Starting with snow briefly before rain takes over.| High: 40º

Saturday: Few snow showers. Cold.| High: 38º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix.| High: 45º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: