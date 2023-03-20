FORECAST: Kicking off spring with sunshine and a nice thaw

CLEVELAND — Spring! It's springing!
Seasonable this time of year is upper 40s. That's exactly where we are today. Cleveland looking at about 49º with a TON of sun. There's more where that came from... Plan on upper 50s Tuesday.
We'll be a bit cloudier Tuesday but the southwest breeze will help us jump nicely. Eventually those clouds will lead to rain but not until Wednesday with an even better shot at more widespread, heavier rain Thursday. Late week is looking soggy and by the weekend we're looking cooler again.
What To Expect:
- Tons of sun today
- Thawing nicely today
- Warmer Tuesday
- Showers Wednesday
- Soaked Thursday
- Cooler Friday (still wet)
Daily Breakdown (IMPACTS TO YOU):
Monday: More sunshine. Seasonable. Spring begins!| High: 49º
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Getting warmer.| High: 58º
Wednesday: A few showers but still mild. | High: 53º
Thursday: Warming up but we're looking SOAKED. | High: 60º
Friday: More rain showers. Colder temperatures.| High: 46º
Saturday: Rain showers possible. Chilly temperatures.| High: 46º
