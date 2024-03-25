FORECAST: Kicking off the work week with an incredible thaw

CLEVELAND — Happy Monday! Temps today have me in a great mood... even though it's Monday. Today is the pick day of the week with sun and a BIG thaw. We're pushing near 60º by noon with highs in the upper 60s. The only reason we're not touching 70º is because of the clouds that fill in.

Those clouds lead to rain overnight into early Tuesday. Plan on heavier rain just before sunrise with a few rumbles of thunder. Try to get out the door a bit early Tuesday morning.

We're still wet Tuesday afternoon but I don't expect much in the way of thunder. Plan on scattered rain the rest of the day. The biggest story may be the wind. We're dealing with gusts over 35mph Tuesday morning and afternoon. Watch for flying debris.

What To Expect:



Sun then clouds

Warmest day of the week today

Clouds, wind then rain tonight

Looking soggy Tuesday

Drier late week... cooler too

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Much warmer. Breezy.| High: 67º

Tuesday: Rain likely. Windy. | High: 52º

Wednesday: Best chance early for rain. Bit cooler. | High: 49º

Thursday: More sunshine, seasonable. | High: 47º

Friday: Clouds returning but still looking dry. | High: 50º

Saturday: A few rain showers possible. | High: 53º

Sunday: Looking dry and cool for now. | High: 50º

