FORECAST: Kicking off the work week with April Showers

CLEVELAND — April showers are here. You can still get outside and avoid the rain... if you plan it out right.

Plan on rain late AM through early PM today. Mainly light rain but enough to keep us chilly. Tomorrows rain is later. That means more time to warm up. So make outdoor plans earlier in the day to miss the rain. Similar Wednesday but with even more heat. Temps jump into the 60s before storms start brewing. They could be strong but should taper after sunset. Typical spring set-up.

Those storms midweek are along a cold front. That means cold air settling in after will impact all of us. I'm talking 40s Friday and potentially snow Saturday!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Chilly rain today

Warner rain late Tuesday

Widespread storms possible Wednesday

Cooler showers Thursday and Friday

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Cloudy with another round of rain. | High: 46º

Tuesday: PM Rain likely. Warmer. | High: 55º

Wednesday: Rain increases. Even milder. Few storms possible by evening.| High: 65º

Thursday: A few rain showers. | High: 59º

Friday: Scattered light rain. | High: 45º

