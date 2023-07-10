FORECAST: Kicking the week off incredibly sunny and warm

CLEVELAND — High pressure returns to the area for the start of the work week. Monday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and decent humidity levels. More heat builds back in Monday and Tuesday with middle to upper 80s - which is more seasonable temps for July!
There will be an isolated shot at a t'shower Tuesday evening, otherwise it will be dry to start the new work week.
The middle and end of the week become unsettled with on-and-off rain and storm chances, along with more noticeable humidity and clouds.
What To Expect:
- Here comes the sun!
- Heating up Tuesday
- Storms return midweek
- Keeping it unsettled
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Sunshine returns. Warmer. | High: 82º
Tuesday: Good pool day. Isolated t-shower overnight. | High: 88º
Wednesday: Plan on scattered t-storms. | High: 80º
Thursday: A few more t-storms. | High: 83º
Friday: Limited t-storms, warmer. | High: 85º
Saturday: A few t-storms. | High: 84º
