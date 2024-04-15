FORECAST: Kicking the work week off with sun and cooler temps

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT to kick off the work week. Plan on TONS of sun with temps a bit closer to our seasonal norms. Cleveland is in the lower 60s this afternoon with lower 70s inland off of Lake Erie. We can thank the lake breeze for that range in temps.

Lake Erie is still in the 40s so any north wind will push that chilly air south and into Ohio. We'll deal with the lake breeze again Tuesday before south winds come back and warm us all up midweek.

Only Wednesday though because storms are on the way. Our next storm system will push through dropping temps quite a bit the second half of the week and into the weekend.

We'll have a round or two of storms before the cooler air gets here. First round is late Tuesday night and early Wednesday followed by another rough later Wednesday. That second round will be stronger with a better shot at damage.

What To Expect:



Bright & mild today

Warmer inland

Nice again Tuesday

Strong storms Wednesday

Much cooler late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Lots of sunshine| High: 62º

Tuesday: Touch warmer. Late rain. | High: 65º

Wednesday: More rain and storms. Warmer. | High: 70º

Thursday: Rain chance early. Cooler again. | High: 62º

Friday: Chilly showers. | High: 52º

