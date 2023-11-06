Watch Now
FORECAST: Kicking the workweek off warmer, windier & wetter

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 11:02 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 11:02:35-05

CLEVELAND — Monday will get A round of showers, which is expected late on Monday and into Tuesday as a cold front slides through the area. These showers look very light. It will also be milder on Monday with temps in the 60s along with gusty winds over 35 mph.

There is a new system moving toward our region by Wednesday. The exact track of this low pressure is uncertain though, so we will be watching and updating rain chances this week as we get a clearer picture! Stay tuned!

What To Expect:

  • Warm & windy today
  • Few afternoon showers
  • Dry but cooler Election Day
  • Better rain chances late week
  • Much cooler ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Milder temps. PM showers. Windy.| High: 63º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Mostly cloudy.| High: 56º

Wednesday: Rainy. Thunder possible.| High: 54º

Thursday: Showers possible. Mild.| High: 58º

Friday: Showers possible. Cooler.| High: 50º

