FORECAST: Kicking the workweek off warmer, windier & wetter

CLEVELAND — Monday will get A round of showers, which is expected late on Monday and into Tuesday as a cold front slides through the area. These showers look very light. It will also be milder on Monday with temps in the 60s along with gusty winds over 35 mph.
There is a new system moving toward our region by Wednesday. The exact track of this low pressure is uncertain though, so we will be watching and updating rain chances this week as we get a clearer picture! Stay tuned!
What To Expect:
- Warm & windy today
- Few afternoon showers
- Dry but cooler Election Day
- Better rain chances late week
- Much cooler ahead
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Milder temps. PM showers. Windy.| High: 63º
Tuesday: Mainly dry. Mostly cloudy.| High: 56º
Wednesday: Rainy. Thunder possible.| High: 54º
Thursday: Showers possible. Mild.| High: 58º
Friday: Showers possible. Cooler.| High: 50º
