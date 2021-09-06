FORECAST: Labor Day Looking Mild & Dry For Most

CLEVELAND — A weak disturbance is sliding SE early Monday. That means some choppy water across eastern parts of Lake Erie and a risk of rip currents and a few storms.

There will also be a risk of a few waterspouts east, so boaters use caution early Monday!

Small Craft Advisory is in place from Avon Point to Conneaut for NE Ohio until 4 pm Monday afternoon for 2-5' waves possible.

Most of Labor Day will be dry with only a slim chance of a stray shower. This is most likely early and to the NE of Cleveland. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The afternoon and evening look fantastic!

NE Ohio will heat up on Tuesday ahead of another front. Some strong storms may develop late Tuesday with heavy rain & a few strong wind gusts.

Look for rain lingering early Wednesday with cooler temps rolling in for the rest of the work week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Stray storms early Monday

Few waterspouts possible on Lake Erie

Mild and mainly dry Monday for Labor Day

Some strong storms possible Tuesday PM

Cooler air filters in by Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Labor Day: Partly cloudy and mainly dry. Slim rain chance early NE. | High: 75º

Tuesday: Scattered pm showers and storms. Some strong. Warmer. | High: 83º

Wednesday: Spotty rain & a few storms early. Cooler. | High: 75º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: