FORECAST: Lake effect ending but the cold is here to stay

Posted at 5:54 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 05:59:22-05

CLEVELAND — Cold arctic air spilled in overnight. We're in the lower and middle 20s this morning with only a few degree warm-up this afternoon.

The cold is hanging around through midweek, though, with maybe even another shot at light snow on Wednesday. Only minor accumulations expected.

Ready for a thaw? It's here Thursday with high near 40 followed by 50s Friday and near 60 Saturday. That warmth comes with rain though. We're soaked late Friday through Saturday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Coldest afternoon since last winter
  • Highs 25 to 30 degrees Tuesday
  • Light snow possible on Wednesday
  • Staying cold through midweek
  • Wet & mild 60s by Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Cold & cloudy with lake effect snow ending. | High: 29º

Wednesday: Few light snow showers, still cold. | High: 35º

Thursday: Isolated rain late in the day. | High: 40º

Friday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 54º

Saturday: Rain likely. Breezy.| High: 65º

Sunday: Scattered light rain or wet snow. | High: 41º

