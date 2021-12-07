FORECAST: Lake effect ending but the cold is here to stay

CLEVELAND — Cold arctic air spilled in overnight. We're in the lower and middle 20s this morning with only a few degree warm-up this afternoon.

The cold is hanging around through midweek, though, with maybe even another shot at light snow on Wednesday. Only minor accumulations expected.

Ready for a thaw? It's here Thursday with high near 40 followed by 50s Friday and near 60 Saturday. That warmth comes with rain though. We're soaked late Friday through Saturday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Coldest afternoon since last winter

Highs 25 to 30 degrees Tuesday

Light snow possible on Wednesday

Staying cold through midweek

Wet & mild 60s by Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Cold & cloudy with lake effect snow ending. | High: 29º

Wednesday: Few light snow showers, still cold. | High: 35º

Thursday: Isolated rain late in the day. | High: 40º

Friday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 54º

Saturday: Rain likely. Breezy.| High: 65º

Sunday: Scattered light rain or wet snow. | High: 41º

