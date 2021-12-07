FORECAST: Lake effect ending but the cold is here to stay

CLEVELAND — Cold arctic air spilled in overnight. We're in the lower and middle 20s this morning with only a few degree warm-up this afternoon.
The cold is hanging around through midweek, though, with maybe even another shot at light snow on Wednesday. Only minor accumulations expected.
Ready for a thaw? It's here Thursday with high near 40 followed by 50s Friday and near 60 Saturday. That warmth comes with rain though. We're soaked late Friday through Saturday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Coldest afternoon since last winter
- Highs 25 to 30 degrees Tuesday
- Light snow possible on Wednesday
- Staying cold through midweek
- Wet & mild 60s by Saturday
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Cold & cloudy with lake effect snow ending. | High: 29º
Wednesday: Few light snow showers, still cold. | High: 35º
Thursday: Isolated rain late in the day. | High: 40º
Friday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 54º
Saturday: Rain likely. Breezy.| High: 65º
Sunday: Scattered light rain or wet snow. | High: 41º
