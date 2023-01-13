Watch Now
FORECAST: Lake effect snow a frigid temps

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:31 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 08:31:07-05

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: In effect from 1 AM Friday through 1 AM Saturday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Ashtabula and Geauga Counties.

Plan on a couple inches by sunrise with a few more throughout the day. Highest snow totals will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland thanks to lake enhancement from the still ice-free Lake Erie.

Snow shuts down late Friday night with a drier, much calmer weekend on tap. It will be quieter on Saturday, but cold! Temperatures will fall Saturday night into the low 20s! After a chilly start to Sunday, temps will build to the low 40s and stay dry.

Next week looks pretty mild with many days in the 40s and 50s - but it will be rainy too. Plan for on and off rain for most of next week.

What To Expect:

  • Shovelable snow for many Friday
  • Snow ends Friday Night
  • Quiet & chilly weekend
  • Mild again next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Lake effect snow showers. Blustery.| High: 30º

Saturday: Cold but dry with a gradual clearing. | High: 30º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 39º

Monday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with rain possible late.| High: 45º

Tuesday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 49º

