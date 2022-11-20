FORECAST: Lake Effect Snow Early; Cold All Day

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING has been issued for Saturday evening & into Sunday evening for CUYAHOGA, LAKE, GEAUGA & ASHTABULA Counites. Heavy lake effect snow will be likely during this time with low visibility and accumulation over 6'' in portions of the snowbelt WHERE SQUALLS PERSIST.

Another cold front arrived Saturday night, setting the stage for scattered snow and even more lake effect squalls into Sunday. You could see enough snow to shovel where squalls persist Sunday: 6 inches to as much as 10 or 12 inches in a few spots across the snowbelt by late Sunday. Snow will gradually come to an end throughout the day on Sunday. It will linger the longest in Ashtabula County.

Winds could gust between 30 & 40 mph Sunday, Sunday night and Monday. Wind chills during the day get stuck in the teens. Wind chills by Sunday morning could drop below zero! Time to layer up! The gusty winds could also result in whiteout conditions this weekend.

We thankfully will be seeing a warmer trend as we head into the new work week. Highs will top off in the low to mid 40s by Monday and Tuesday, with some sunshine!

Thanksgiving eve will be a quiet and mild one, as highs top off around 50. Rain chances will begin to move in late on Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. Still seeing temperatures in the upper 40s on Friday, but colder air filters in for the day on Saturday; along with a rain/snow mix possible.

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

Cold highs; upper 20s on Sunday!

Wind gusts between 25 & 40 mph thru Monday

Chills below zero Sunday morning!

Heavy squalls possible east of Cleveland Saturday night/Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: ALERT: LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING. Staying cold scattered snow and squalls (mainly east).| High: 27º Wind chills: Single digits.

Monday: ALERT: Wind gusts to near 40 mph. Wind chills below zero at times. Some sunshine. | High: 43º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Near norm. | High: 50º

Thanksgiving: Seasonable. Few showers possible late. | High: 52º

Friday: Scattered showers. Cooler | High: 48º

Saturday: Rain/Snow Showers. Chilly | High: 42º

