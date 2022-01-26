FORECAST: Lake effect snow ending as brutally cold air settles in

CLEVELAND — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Lake & Ashtabula Counties thru 10 am Wednesday morning.

A few snow flurries and light snow showers will slide east thru the region overnight. Clouds will move in and out tonight as well. A west to east snow band is expected to impact the Interstate 90 corridor from near Madison up into Ashtabula & Conneaut. Where this snow band persists, Expect brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow and accumulations between 3-6" by late morning Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the middle teens. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy through the day. Overnight lows Thursday morning will drop below zero in many spots away from the lake.

Another fast moving Alberta Clipper will slide through the area Friday morning. Expect snow accumulations of an inch or 2. Behind the clipper, its more Arctic Air with highs Saturday only in the middle teens. Keep the layers handy and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B. Roads will have ice on them and temps will stay frigid most of the week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Lake effect snow east

Highs in the teens on Wednesday

Another clipper late week

Another cold blast for the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Even colder with isolated am lake effect snow.| High: 15º

Thursday: Brief jump in temps before more snow late. | High: 29º

Friday: Another clipper bringing snow. | High: 23º

