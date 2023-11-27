FORECAST: Lake effect snow likely Monday & Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow will set up Monday into Tuesday, with accumulation likely in the primary snow belt.

A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING is in effect for Lake and Ashtabula Counties from 7 AM Monday through 7 AM Wednesday. Geauga County is also under a lake effect snow warning, but it does not go into effect until 7 PM on Monday. Cuyahoga County's winter weather advisory was upgraded early on Monday to a lake effect snow warning and goes into effect from 9 PM Monday through early Wednesday. These areas will see the highest snow totals.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Portage and Trumbull Counties from 1 am Tuesday through 7 am Tuesday. 2-5 inches of snow will be possible there.

Elsewhere, snowfall amounts will be minor.

The most significant lake effect snowfall will be Monday night into Tuesday, with the snow then slowly tapering off Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Expect Winter-like highs Monday and Tuesday in the 30s. With gusty winds over 30 mph, wind chills will drop into the teens. The winds could also cause blowing and drifting snow.

We will see an uptick in temps for the middle and end of the work week as highs return to the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances will move in again by Friday, with possible showers more likely on Sunday.

What To Expect:



Minor accumulation early Monday

Lake effect snow machine cranks up Monday afternoon/evening

Highest snow totals in Snow Belt

Below average temps for days

Not as cold to wrap up the week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Lake effect snow ramps up. Windy and colder.| High: 34º

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Windy and cold. | High: 31º

Wednesday: Drying out | High: 42º

Thursday: Near normal temps. Mainly dry.|High: 46º

Friday: More rain. | High: 47º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter