FORECAST: Lake effect snow sparking Winter Weather Advisories

CLEVELAND — WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga & Inland Ashtabula Counties thru Noon on Friday.

The lake effect snow machine turned on overnight. Accumulating snow fell overnight and into early Friday with most of you in the advisory area seeing 1 or 2 inches of snow accumulation. A few spots where snow bands persist will measure 2-5 inches by mid-morning Friday. Many roads will become snow covered and slippery just in time for the morning rush. In fact, communites along Interstate 271 could find some slow-going on the roads for the Friday morning commute. Since, this could be your first accumulating snow this season, use some extra caution while driving.

By Friday afternoon, we should be drying out. Expect some cold sunshine to mix in with the clouds as well. Highs temperatures will only climb up to between 35 and 40 degrees. So wear the coats.

Saturday stays chilly and dry until overnight when a few rain showers will move in. Saturday afternoon will cloud up with high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Expect scattered rain showers on and off through your Sunday. Highs will top out between 45 and 50 degrees.

Friday: AM lake effect rain & snow. Some PM sun. | High: 39º

Saturday: Mainly dry. Stray shower late. Chilly. | High: 48º

Sunday: PM Rain returns. Seasonable.| High: 47º

Monday: Colder again. Rain to snow. | High: 38º

