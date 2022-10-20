FORECAST: Last Chilly, winter-like day before sun & warmth!

CLEVELAND — FREEZE WARNING in effect tonight thru 10 am Thursday.
Leave some extra time Thursday morning to warm up the car and scrape frost off the windshield.
Skies will cloud up again quickly for Thursday as the last little spoke of energy from the low pressure pin wheel in Southern Canada slides south into our area for the afternoon. I would expect a couple of afternoon rain showers in a few spots. We will still be chilly with highs stuck in the 40s for one more day.
By Friday we're back to near normal with highs in the lower and middle 60s. 70-degree weather is likely this weekend so you can get those leaves raked! We stay dry all weekend long! Enjoy.
What To Expect:
- Clouds return Thursday
- Isolated PM showers possible Thursday
- Warming by the end of the week
- 70s return for the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Cloudy, chilly with a few PM rain showers.| High: 46º
Friday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable.| High: 63º
Saturday: Even warmer with more sun.| High: 71º
Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 73º
Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 74º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter