FORECAST: Last Chilly, winter-like day before sun & warmth!

CLEVELAND — FREEZE WARNING in effect tonight thru 10 am Thursday.

Leave some extra time Thursday morning to warm up the car and scrape frost off the windshield.

Skies will cloud up again quickly for Thursday as the last little spoke of energy from the low pressure pin wheel in Southern Canada slides south into our area for the afternoon. I would expect a couple of afternoon rain showers in a few spots. We will still be chilly with highs stuck in the 40s for one more day.

By Friday we're back to near normal with highs in the lower and middle 60s. 70-degree weather is likely this weekend so you can get those leaves raked! We stay dry all weekend long! Enjoy.

What To Expect:

Clouds return Thursday

Isolated PM showers possible Thursday

Warming by the end of the week

70s return for the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Cloudy, chilly with a few PM rain showers.| High: 46º

Friday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable.| High: 63º

Saturday: Even warmer with more sun.| High: 71º

Sunday: Few more clouds but still warm.| High: 73º

Monday: Staying dry. Still warm.| High: 74º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: