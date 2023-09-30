FORECAST: Last day of September will be toasty!

CLEVELAND — Happy last day of September! It will feel anything like fall as we move into October.

After a foggy start to the day, the rest of your Saturday (and the whole weekend) looks great. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday should fall into the 75 to 80 degrees range with abundant sunshine each day. Patchy fog will be possible again Saturday night/Sunday morning. The weather continues to look solid for the Browns game Sunday afternoon. Plan for warm and dry conditions! High will approach 80 through most of next week!

Even though it will be October, summer is trying to hang on in NE Ohio for most of next week. A cold front looks to slide through on Friday which will bring some much needed rain and cooler temperatures.

What To Expect:

Dry weekend

Warming up!

Dry for most of next week

Rain by Thursday

Pattern flip

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: More sunshine. Pleasant. | High: 75º

Sunday: Bright & warm. | High: 77º

Monday: Sunny & Summer-like. | High: 79º

Tuesday: More sunshine. Warm. | High: 81º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 82º

Sunday: Cloudy. A few showers. | High: 77º

