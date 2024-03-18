Watch Now
FORECAST: Last full day of winter feeling like the middle of winter!

Posted at 6:05 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 06:05:28-04

CLEVELAND — Lake effect snow is back in Ohio. I know it's the last full day of winter but the winter weather doesn't stop.

Lake effect snow showers continue today with minor accumulations likely. Roads, for the most part, should be fine but anything elevated will be snow covered. That means brides could get slick. Be safe.

Snow shuts down early Tuesday as winds shift. They'll also pick up. Gusts through Tuesday afternoon will be 30-40mph. That means we're warming up and thawing out. Plan on middle/upper 40s Tuesday afternoon. .It's a brief warm-up though. Winter comes right back Wednesday... unofficially.

Spring begins at 11:06 pm on Tuesday. The first few days of Spring look chilly with more snow and more cold on the way.

What To Expect:

  • Scattered lake effect snow
  • Cold & breezy Monday
  • Windy & warmer Tuesday
  • Back to chilly Midweek

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Cold & blustery with scattered snow likely. | High: 35º

Tuesday: Spring begins with below-average temps. Lingering flakes. Breezy. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Few flakes. Chilly. | High: 39º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Touch colder. | High: 35º

Friday: Rain/Snow possible. | High: 40º

Saturday: Lingering flakes. Mostly cloudy. | High: 39º

