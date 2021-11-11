FORECAST: Last warm day before we step into winter

CLEVELAND — One more warm day before the pattern flips. Warm & windy. Temps are back near 70º with gusts as high as 35mph. Make sure you're planning ahead for the wind. And the rain. The rain rolls in during the PM commute with a few downpours embedded in the widespread showers. I can't rule out some thunder either.
We'll dry out overnight with another round of rain late Friday. That round has the cold air with it. We're dropping into the 50s for Friday afternoon and to near 40 for afternoons this weekend. Plan on a few rain showers Friday evening followed by lake effect rain/snow Saturday.
Sunday's shot at snow will be a bit different. It won't be just lake effect. It's a clipper. That means more widespread snow likely. Timing and track of that storm is still a bit "up in the air" but we'll narrow it down likely Friday. Plan on minor accumulations and slick roads while it's snowing.
FORECAST HEADLINE
- Warm & Windy Veterans Day with rain arriving late
- Better chance for rain Thursday evening into Friday
- Much colder this weekend with a mix and snow possible
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Last warm day. Windy. Rain returns late. | High: 69º
Friday: Few showers. Partly sunny and colder.| High: 54º
Saturday: Breezy and colder with a lake effect mix possible. | High: 42º
Sunday: Scattered snow showers. A little accumulation possible. Cold. | High: 39º
