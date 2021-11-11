FORECAST: Last warm day before we step into winter

CLEVELAND — One more warm day before the pattern flips. Warm & windy. Temps are back near 70º with gusts as high as 35mph. Make sure you're planning ahead for the wind. And the rain. The rain rolls in during the PM commute with a few downpours embedded in the widespread showers. I can't rule out some thunder either.

We'll dry out overnight with another round of rain late Friday. That round has the cold air with it. We're dropping into the 50s for Friday afternoon and to near 40 for afternoons this weekend. Plan on a few rain showers Friday evening followed by lake effect rain/snow Saturday.

Sunday's shot at snow will be a bit different. It won't be just lake effect. It's a clipper. That means more widespread snow likely. Timing and track of that storm is still a bit "up in the air" but we'll narrow it down likely Friday. Plan on minor accumulations and slick roads while it's snowing.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Warm & Windy Veterans Day with rain arriving late

Better chance for rain Thursday evening into Friday

Much colder this weekend with a mix and snow possible

DETAILED FORECAST

Thursday: Last warm day. Windy. Rain returns late. | High: 69º

Friday: Few showers. Partly sunny and colder.| High: 54º

Saturday: Breezy and colder with a lake effect mix possible. | High: 42º

Sunday: Scattered snow showers. A little accumulation possible. Cold. | High: 39º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: