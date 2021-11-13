FORECAST: Light Mix For Some Today, Widespread Snow Sunday

CLEVELAND — Prepare for the possible first widespread snow of the season coming Sunday!

Rest of today stays chilly and blustery all day. Highs temperatures will struggle into the lower 40s with wind chills in the 20s/30s. Some of us will stay dry, but there will likely be some lake effect rain or snow showers for parts of the snow belt during the afternoon.

Sunday's shot at snow will be a bit different. It won't be just lake effect. It's an Alberta Clipper. That means more widespread snow is likely. Best timing for this would be the afternoon through Sunday night. Plan on minor accumulations and wet, slushy roads while it's snowing.

Few snow showers are still possible Monday with chilly air sticking around.

FORECAST HEADLINE

Blustery today with gusts near 30 mph

Lake effect rain and snow Saturday

Widespread snow on Sunday

Much colder all weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Saturday: Breezy and colder with a lake effect mix possible. | High: 41º

Sunday: Widespread snow during the afternoon and evening. Could mix with rain at times. Snow totals: Trace to 3 inches. Cold. | High: 38º

Monday: Lake effect snow showers mixing with rain. Still cold. | High: 41º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: