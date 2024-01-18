Forecast: Light snow today; Heavier Snow on Friday

CLEVELAND — We are waking up to much warmer temperatures compared to 24 hours ago. Clouds have increased, and winds have relaxed. That is making it feel about 20-30 degrees warmer! A few light snow showers have been falling. Accumulations haven't been much more than a dusting to a coating, but the roads could still be slick at times.

A strong Alberta Clipper storm system will slide across Northern Ohio Thursday night and early Friday. It will combine forces with another weather disturbance along the Ohio River. Steady and widespread moderate to briefly heavy snow will begin Thursday night and linger through Friday morning across Northern Ohio before transitioning to Lake effect snow late Friday into Saturday morning. Snow totals will generally be in the 3 to 6-inch range, with a few spots in the primary and secondary snow belts measuring closer to 8-10 inches through Saturday. Expect snowy and slippery travel for the Friday AM and PM rush hours. Allow extra time to get where you need to go!

We're not expected to make it back above 32º until early next week, but we should warm up quickly! 40s look possible by early next week!

What To Expect:

Flurries/light snow on Thursday

3-6" of snow Thursday night & Friday

More accumulation with lake effect on Saturday

Thawing out next week

Daily Breakdown

Thursday: Scattered AM snow.| High: 27º

Friday: Snow likely. Totals in the 3-6" range. | High: 25º

Saturday: Lake effect snow tapering off.| High: 19º

Sunday: Partly sunny. Dry & Cold.| High: 23º

