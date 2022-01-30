FORECAST: Light Sunday Snow

CLEVELAND — It's another chilly one out there this morning as temps have fallen to the single digits for most. A quick moving clipper is sliding through the region on Sunday and bringing light snow to NE Ohio. Accumulation looks to be less than an inch for most of the area with a few spots possibly close to 2". Keep the layers handy and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B over the next week.
A much stronger system will be moving toward our region by Tuesday and Wednesday. We are watching it very closely. Temperatures will briefly be mild early in the week on Tuesday, but significant impacts could occur from this system from Tuesday night through Friday. Rain, ice and snow are all on the table. Stay tuned!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Frigid start to Sunday
- Increasing clouds overnight
- Highs near 30 Sunday
- Few snow showers on Sunday
- Milder weather by Tuesday with 40s likely
DETAILED FORECAST
Sunday: Clouds increase. Few snow showers. Not much accumulation. | High: 28º
Monday: Partly sunny. Slightly Warmer. | High: 32º
Tuesday: Rain Late. Mild. | High: 45º
Wednesday: Rain/snow likely. Cloudy. | High: 37º
Thursday: Mix to snow likely. Getting colder again. Precipitation could be heavy at times.| High: 30º
