FORECAST: Light Sunday Snow

CLEVELAND — It's another chilly one out there this morning as temps have fallen to the single digits for most. A quick moving clipper is sliding through the region on Sunday and bringing light snow to NE Ohio. Accumulation looks to be less than an inch for most of the area with a few spots possibly close to 2". Keep the layers handy and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B over the next week.

A much stronger system will be moving toward our region by Tuesday and Wednesday. We are watching it very closely. Temperatures will briefly be mild early in the week on Tuesday, but significant impacts could occur from this system from Tuesday night through Friday. Rain, ice and snow are all on the table. Stay tuned!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Frigid start to Sunday

Increasing clouds overnight

Highs near 30 Sunday

Few snow showers on Sunday

Milder weather by Tuesday with 40s likely

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: Clouds increase. Few snow showers. Not much accumulation. | High: 28º

Monday: Partly sunny. Slightly Warmer. | High: 32º

Tuesday: Rain Late. Mild. | High: 45º

Wednesday: Rain/snow likely. Cloudy. | High: 37º

Thursday: Mix to snow likely. Getting colder again. Precipitation could be heavy at times.| High: 30º

