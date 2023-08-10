FORECAST: Limited chances for rain today and Friday

CLEVELAND — Looking good! The widespread rain is gone with more sun through the day. I still can't rule out a couple showers through the day but most of us are dry until Friday night.

The Browns have a preseason game Friday evening here in Cleveland. We should be dry but if anything changes We'll let you know. Rain arrives overnight Friday into Saturday. Plan on waves of rain through Saturday before drying out Sunday. Still plenty of dry weekend time!

Enjoy it because early next week rain returns... and much cooler temps roll in behind it. I'm talking middle-70s for highs!

What To Expect:



Drying out most of today

Isolated rain Thu & Fri

Waves of rain Saturday

Dry Sunday

Cool & wet next week

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: T-storms fading early, cooler. | High: 80º

Friday: Couple PM Storms. | High: 82º

Saturday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 83º

Sunday: Isolated t-shower late. | High: 82º

Monday: Rain and storms likely. | High: 80º

