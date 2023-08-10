FORECAST: Limited chances for rain today and Friday

CLEVELAND — Looking good! The widespread rain is gone with more sun through the day. I still can't rule out a couple showers through the day but most of us are dry until Friday night.
The Browns have a preseason game Friday evening here in Cleveland. We should be dry but if anything changes We'll let you know. Rain arrives overnight Friday into Saturday. Plan on waves of rain through Saturday before drying out Sunday. Still plenty of dry weekend time!
Enjoy it because early next week rain returns... and much cooler temps roll in behind it. I'm talking middle-70s for highs!
What To Expect:
- Drying out most of today
- Isolated rain Thu & Fri
- Waves of rain Saturday
- Dry Sunday
- Cool & wet next week
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: T-storms fading early, cooler. | High: 80º
Friday: Couple PM Storms. | High: 82º
Saturday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 83º
Sunday: Isolated t-shower late. | High: 82º
Monday: Rain and storms likely. | High: 80º
