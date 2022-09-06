FORECAST: Lingering Showers for Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The weather system stuck over Ohio for the last few days has slowly begun to shift south and east. We are still expecting light rain showers and areas of fog and drizzle to persist across the area thru the this afternoon.

We get a much needed break from the rain starting Wednesday with sunshine winning out for the afternoon. Highs Wednesday rebound up into the middle and upper 70s.

Rain returns next weekend.

What To Expect:

More showers and drizzle in spots Tuesday

Temps tuck near 70º

Drying out late Tuesday

Sunshine returns Wednesday

Warming late week



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Isolated light rain possible, muggy.| High: 70º

Wednesday: Clouds. Some PM sunshine.| High: 73º

Thursday: Sunny & dry. Looking great!| High: 78º

Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 83º

Saturday: Isolated thundershowers.| High: 82º

Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 77º

