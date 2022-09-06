FORECAST: Lingering Showers for Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The weather system stuck over Ohio for the last few days has slowly begun to shift south and east. We are still expecting light rain showers and areas of fog and drizzle to persist across the area thru the this afternoon.
We get a much needed break from the rain starting Wednesday with sunshine winning out for the afternoon. Highs Wednesday rebound up into the middle and upper 70s.
Rain returns next weekend.
What To Expect:
- More showers and drizzle in spots Tuesday
- Temps tuck near 70º
- Drying out late Tuesday
- Sunshine returns Wednesday
- Warming late week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Isolated light rain possible, muggy.| High: 70º
Wednesday: Clouds. Some PM sunshine.| High: 73º
Thursday: Sunny & dry. Looking great!| High: 78º
Friday: Mostly sunny.| High: 83º
Saturday: Isolated thundershowers.| High: 82º
Sunday: Rain showers likely.| High: 77º
