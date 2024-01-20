FORECAST: Lingering snow showers & very cold

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Ashtabula County until 10 p.m. EST Saturday. There is also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for Geauga County until 10 p.m. EST Saturday.

Snow started to wind down yesterday evening, but light snow showers remain across NEO this morning. Most of this snow will be light, with accumulations of less than 1 inch. The exception will be in the Primary Snow Belt east of Cleveland, where a Lake Huron and Erie squall could dump an additional few inches of snow during the day (1-3'' for most communities across Ashtabula & Geauga Counties).

Dry weather moves in for everyone on Sunday, with some sunshine mixing with clouds. Highs will top out in the 20s during the afternoon.

We're not expected to make it back above 32º until early next week, but we should warm up quickly! Temperatures in the 40s look possible by the middle of next week, with rain chances increasing.

What To Expect:

Snow winding down

Isolated squalls east of Cleveland through Saturday

Light snow here and there on Saturday

Highs Saturday in the teens

20s and dry on Sunday

Thawing out next week

Daily Breakdown

Saturday: Lake effect snow. Very cold.| High: 19º

Sunday: Much quieter but still cold.| High: 25º

Monday: Thawing out & warming up.| High: 34º

Tuesday: Even warmer and wet.| High: 39º

