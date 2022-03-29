FORECAST: Little rebound today followed by a BIG rebound tomorrow

CLEVELAND — Tuesday temperatures remain chilly and about 10 to 15 degrees below average. We see highs near 40 by late afternoon. Dry weather should be the rule thru the day with quite a bit of sunshine.

A warm front slides our way on Wednesday. A quick line of rain, sleet freezing rain and snow will move in just ahead of the front before sunrise on Wednesday. That could mean some slick spots for the morning commute.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a big jump in temperatures. Look for highs between 65 and 70 degrees Wednesday afternoon!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Chilly sunshine today

Icy mix possible late early Wednesday

Spring returns by Wednesday PM

Thursday stays warm, windy & wet

Much cooler Friday/this weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Sunshine. Cold & dry during the day. | High: 38º

Wednesday: Windy & much warmer after a light mix early.| High: 68º

Thursday: Windy and wet. Still mild.| High: 58º

Friday: Much cooler with a few rain/snow showers.| High: 39º

