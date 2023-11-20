FORECAST: Localized flooding and debris possible Tuesday

CLEVELAND — We're good today. Temps are staying chilled with extra cloud cover... but we're dry. Rain rolling in early Tuesday and picking up through midday. On a regular day, our drains could handle the rain but our streets and sewers are full of leaves. That means the flow will be restricted. Make sure you're watching for localized flooding.
Flooding and debris. Winds will be gusting to 50mph. That's enough to blow debris around. Tuesday will be active!
We'll calm down and dry out late in the day heading into Wednesday with only a few rain showers left over. Temps are staying warm enough to eliminate any snow chances.
More good news... Thanksgiving will be dry! May even see some sun... And we're staying dry through the weekend.
What To Expect:
- Clouds begin to return
- Mostly dry, cool Monday
- Rainy & windy Tuesday
- Isolated lake-effect rain or snow on Wednesday
- Dry & chilly Thanksgiving Day
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: More clouds. Touch cooler.| High: 48°
Tuesday: Rain likely. Windy.| High: 51º
Wednesday: Few showers. Windy. Colder.| High: 43º
Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy & cool. | High: 47º
Black Friday: Rain/Snow mix possible. Chilly. | High: 45º
Saturday: More clouds. Mostly dry. | High: 46º
