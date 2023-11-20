FORECAST: Localized flooding and debris possible Tuesday

CLEVELAND — We're good today. Temps are staying chilled with extra cloud cover... but we're dry. Rain rolling in early Tuesday and picking up through midday. On a regular day, our drains could handle the rain but our streets and sewers are full of leaves. That means the flow will be restricted. Make sure you're watching for localized flooding.

Flooding and debris. Winds will be gusting to 50mph. That's enough to blow debris around. Tuesday will be active!

We'll calm down and dry out late in the day heading into Wednesday with only a few rain showers left over. Temps are staying warm enough to eliminate any snow chances.

More good news... Thanksgiving will be dry! May even see some sun... And we're staying dry through the weekend.

What To Expect:



Clouds begin to return

Mostly dry, cool Monday

Rainy & windy Tuesday

Isolated lake-effect rain or snow on Wednesday

Dry & chilly Thanksgiving Day

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: More clouds. Touch cooler.| High: 48°

Tuesday: Rain likely. Windy.| High: 51º

Wednesday: Few showers. Windy. Colder.| High: 43º

Thanksgiving Day: Partly cloudy & cool. | High: 47º

Black Friday: Rain/Snow mix possible. Chilly. | High: 45º

Saturday: More clouds. Mostly dry. | High: 46º

