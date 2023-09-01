FORECAST: Longest stretch of 90s heading our way

CLEVELAND — Now that August is over, Meteorologist Summer is over, too. That doesn't mean summer heat is gone... It's only getting started.

We're incredibly beautiful today with sunshine and upper 70s. Right around the norm for this time of year if not a bit below. But it's the last day for this comfort. We're soaring into the 80s Saturday & Sunday with near 90º likely ALL OF NEXT WEEK.

Cleveland has only hit 90º once this year... we've also had a few 89s but not all in a row. Starting Monday we're near 90º and we hold that every day next week. Late in the week we'll watch a bit of relief try to head our way but for now, plan on heat. Lots of it.

Drink water, find the shade and don't over exert yourself.

What To Expect:



Sunshine taking over

Heating up

Humidity building

Not sign of relief

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Bright sunshine and comfortable. | High: 77º

Saturday: Super sunny & breezy. | High: 84º

Sunday: A couple clouds but even hotter. | High: 87º

Labor Day: Hottest of the holiday weekend. | High: 89º

Tuesday: Heat rolling on. | High: 90º

