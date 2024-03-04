FORECAST: Look out spring heat! We're on our way into the 70s...

Watch Now
Posted at 5:48 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 05:48:48-05

CLEVELAND — Thanks to a ton of sun and a light south breeze we're pushing lower 70s today! Try to get outside and enjoy the weather to begin the work week. Rain returns Tuesday with a few t-showers and even more rain Wednesday. We're still VERY warm Tuesday with highs near 70º but the drop is on its way... Temperatures fall into the upper 40s by Wednesday.

Thursday will be a mostly dry day, as well as Friday, but more rain will begin to arrive late Friday into the start of next weekend. Plan on even better rain chances heading into the weekend.

We will "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time Sunday, March 10th at 2 AM, so you will need to set your clock an hour ahead Saturday before you head to bed. Sunsets will go from a little before 6:30 PM this week to a little before 7:30 PM next week (3/10).

What To Expect:

  • Super warm Monday & Tuesday
  • A Few t-showers Tuesday
  • Soaked Wednesday
  • Much cooler, more seasonable mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Even warmer with tons of sunshine. | High: 72º

Tuesday: A few t-showers. VERY warm. | High: 69º

Wednesday: Scattered showers and much cooler.| High: 47º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Cool.| High: 48º

Friday: Showers return late. Touch warmer.| High: 52º

