FORECAST: Looking ahead to our next round of flooding rain

CLEVELAND — Winds relaxing today as we try to dry out and stabilize. Clouds will hang tough as showers fade.

We're back into the middle and upper 50s Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Looks like a good day for some yard work if your lawn can dry out enough. Tomorrow looks like a good day too.

In fact, Thursday should be dry during the daylight hours as well. We'll be warmer too. highs will climb into the middle 60s during the day.

Rain moves in Thursday night. Steadier rains arrives for Friday. So keep the rain gear handy to start the weekend. Stay tuned for Friday's rain details... could be heavy with flooding possible again.

Wednesday: Briefly drier but still cool.| High: 55º

Thursday: Another round of rain late and warmer.| High: 64º

Friday: Heavy rain likely with dropping temps. | High: 55º

Saturday: Scattered light showers likely, chilly. | High: 54º

Sunday: Couple showers possible early, mainly cloudy & cool. | High: 55º

