CLEVELAND — Thursday will be drier than the last few days with more sunshine! Expect near average temperatures in the low to mid 80s. There is another chance for storms again on Friday.
We're in the 70s & 80s the rest of the work week with 70s this weekend! It's a nice break from the early week heat. Humidity will drop as well, making it feel very comfortable this weekend!
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Much less humid today
- Much brighter
- A few more storms on Friday
- Drier, more comfortable weekend
- Heating up again early next week with a few more storms
DETAILED FORECAST:
Thursday: Warm and way less humid. | High: 80º
Friday: Warmer and more humid with storms likely late. | High: 83º
Saturday: Cooler, brighter, and less humid. | High: 80º
Sunday: Stays dry. Comfortable sunshine. | High: 81º
Monday: Much warmer and more humid. | High: 88º
