CLEVELAND — Tuesday looks spectacular! Look for more bright sunshine, lower humidity and warm temperatures near 80 degrees.
We're slowly climbing back into the 90s as the week rolls on. Expect 90-degree temperatures both Thursday AND Friday.
The heat won't last into the weekend though. Our next strong cold front will drop us back into the 70s and 80s for the weekend. That does come with rain though. We'll keep an eye on timing and intensity for those storms, mainly Friday evening into Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, enjoy the weather we have now.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Enjoy the lower humidity
- Sun-sational Tuesday
- Highs near 80
- Heating up again late week
- 90s return Thursday and Friday
- Thunderstorms return late Friday
- More storms possible Saturday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Tuesday: Quiet and cool for June! | High: 77º
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun and heating up. | High: 85º
Thursday: Lots of sun and heating up even more. | High: 91º
Friday: Hot & humid with pop-up t-storms likely. | High: 93º
