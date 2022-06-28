CLEVELAND — Tuesday looks spectacular! Look for more bright sunshine, lower humidity and warm temperatures near 80 degrees.

We're slowly climbing back into the 90s as the week rolls on. Expect 90-degree temperatures both Thursday AND Friday.

The heat won't last into the weekend though. Our next strong cold front will drop us back into the 70s and 80s for the weekend. That does come with rain though. We'll keep an eye on timing and intensity for those storms, mainly Friday evening into Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, enjoy the weather we have now.

Have an awesome week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Enjoy the lower humidity

Sun-sational Tuesday

Highs near 80

Heating up again late week

90s return Thursday and Friday

Thunderstorms return late Friday

More storms possible Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday: Quiet and cool for June! | High: 77º

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun and heating up. | High: 85º

Thursday: Lots of sun and heating up even more. | High: 91º

Friday: Hot & humid with pop-up t-storms likely. | High: 93º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: