FORECAST: Looking and feeling seasonable today

CLEVELAND — Last few days of October and it'll feel incredible. Nights are chilly but the afternoons are GREAT. Sunshine today and highs near 60 with middle 60s likely this weekend. We'll start bringing clouds back Sunday but we keep the mild air. We're even warming into the 70s for a couple days next week. November starting super mild!

Halloween Monday looks mild, but prepare the ghouls and goblins for rain showers. Looks like it could be wet at times for the Browns Game as well.

Enjoy!

What To Expect:

High clouds filtering the sun

More seasonable temps, near 60º

Mild and dry for the weekend

Scattered light rain for Halloween



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Bright sun. Seasonable.| High: 60º

Saturday: Still bright & mild.| High: 65º

Sunday: More clouds but still mild.| High: 64º

Halloween: Scattered showers. Stays Mild.| High: 63º

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mild.| High: 65º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: