FORECAST: Looking bright but temps are struggling today

Posted at 5:46 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 05:46:04-04

CLEVELAND — We're looking good but not feeling the best. Sunshine and a few high, filtering clouds likely through the day. That plus a light north breeze should keep temps in the lower 40s today. Grab the jacket and keep it through the day.

We can shed the extra layer tomorrow with lower 50s but it won't last. Showers late in the day are followed by another shot of cold. We're in the 40s again Thursday.

We're watching Friday and Saturday CLOSELY. Plan on rain for everyone with strong storm embedded. Best shot for now is looking late Friday and into Saturday.

  • Staying chilly on Tuesday
  • Glimpses of sunshine
  • Warmer, wetter late week
  • Near 60 on Friday and Saturday
  • Strong storms possible

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 44º

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Touch warmer | High: 52º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry. Seasonal. | High: 45º

Friday: Scattered showers. Mild. Blustery.| High: 62º

Saturday: Showers continue. Not as warm. Windy. | High: 57º

