FORECAST: Looking bright but temps are struggling today

CLEVELAND — We're looking good but not feeling the best. Sunshine and a few high, filtering clouds likely through the day. That plus a light north breeze should keep temps in the lower 40s today. Grab the jacket and keep it through the day.
We can shed the extra layer tomorrow with lower 50s but it won't last. Showers late in the day are followed by another shot of cold. We're in the 40s again Thursday.
We're watching Friday and Saturday CLOSELY. Plan on rain for everyone with strong storm embedded. Best shot for now is looking late Friday and into Saturday.
What To Expect:
- Staying chilly on Tuesday
- Glimpses of sunshine
- Warmer, wetter late week
- Near 60 on Friday and Saturday
- Strong storms possible
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 44º
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. Touch warmer | High: 52º
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly dry. Seasonal. | High: 45º
Friday: Scattered showers. Mild. Blustery.| High: 62º
Saturday: Showers continue. Not as warm. Windy. | High: 57º
