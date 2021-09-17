FORECAST: Looking good through the weekend

CLEVELAND — Temperatures climb up to the low and mid 80s and humidity will climb slightly on Friday. There is a very small chance for an isolated thundershower in one or two spots in the late afternoon and evening. Additionally, a few showers/storms are possible early on Saturday, but there will be plenty of dry time this weekend. PLUS - Sunday looks dry and warm for the Browns Game!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Foggy spots early Friday

80s returning Friday afternoon

More humid on Friday, too

Isolated rain chances Friday & Saturday

Looking GREAT for the Browns Sunday

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slim shower chance. Warmer and humid | High: 84º

Saturday: A few morning showers. Becoming sunny. | High: 78º

Sunday: More sunshine. Looks GREAT! | High: 80º

Monday: Rain chances increase. | High: 83º

