FORECAST: Looking great but feeling like Mid-January

CLEVELAND — The rebound today will be a slow one. Plan on 30s for highs after a frigid start to the day with temps in the 20s. We're super sunny and bright but that northwest wind is keeping us cold. We rebound Friday but it's brief.

We're back closer to 50 Friday afternoon before clouds roll in and rain returns. We're wet Friday evening and overnight with dropping temps. We're near freezing Saturday morning meaning flakes will be flying. Only early though. We're dry most of the day and the rest of the weekend. Keep the jackets though because we won't rebound until next week.

What To Expect:



Bright but cold all day

Milder Friday but not as bright

Rain returns Friday evening

light rain to snow early Saturday

A chilly, mainly dry, weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: Super sunny but cold. | High: 32º

Friday: Rain returning late before changing to snow overnight. | High: 48º

Saturday: Lingering flakes early. Mostly cloudy. | High: 37º

Sunday: Brighter but still cool. | High: 41º

