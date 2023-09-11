FORECAST: Looking like sunshine to kick off the work week

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT today with tons of sun and slightly warmer temps. Middle 70s helping us start the work week comfortably. Clouds come back tonight, but we're dry until Tuesday morning.
Scattered rain and a few embedded thunderstorms expected. A t times it'll be heavy rain but damage not likely. Flooding not likely either. We should have breaks in between the waves of rain.
Cooler air rushing in on the backside of Tuesday's rain will really dominate. We won't make it out of the 60s with thick clouds and light rain showers Wednesday. Sunshine and a gradual warming trend likely as we head toward the end of the week.
What To Expect:
- Sunshine returns today
- Highs in the low to mid 70s
- Scattered t-showers Tuesday
- Much cooler midweek
- Nice late week rebound
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Comfortable with more sunshine. | High: 73º
Tuesday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 70º
Wednesday: Light rain showers. | High: 65º
Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 67º
Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 70º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter