FORECAST: Looking like sunshine to kick off the work week

CLEVELAND — Looking GREAT today with tons of sun and slightly warmer temps. Middle 70s helping us start the work week comfortably. Clouds come back tonight, but we're dry until Tuesday morning.

Scattered rain and a few embedded thunderstorms expected. A t times it'll be heavy rain but damage not likely. Flooding not likely either. We should have breaks in between the waves of rain.

Cooler air rushing in on the backside of Tuesday's rain will really dominate. We won't make it out of the 60s with thick clouds and light rain showers Wednesday. Sunshine and a gradual warming trend likely as we head toward the end of the week.

What To Expect:



Sunshine returns today

Highs in the low to mid 70s

Scattered t-showers Tuesday

Much cooler midweek

Nice late week rebound

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Comfortable with more sunshine. | High: 73º

Tuesday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 70º

Wednesday: Light rain showers. | High: 65º

Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 67º

Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 70º

